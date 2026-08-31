/Bengaluru: Officials find 40 kg expired chilli at chairman's club

Karnataka's Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration shut down and seized the kitchen of Chairman’s Club in Sahakaranagar, Bengaluru, following a late-night raid. Inspectors uncovered 40 kg of expired chillies, unlabelled breadcrumbs, prohibited artificial food dyes, and cross-contamination of veg and non-veg items under highly unhygienic conditions. Legal action under the FSS Act has been initiated as part of Karnataka’s ongoing food safety crackdown.