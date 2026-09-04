/Nepal flash floods: Death toll rises to 1,259

Nepal on Monday increased the number of deaths to 1,259 and missing to over 4,747 following the devastating flood that swept through a northern of Nepal bordering Tibet (in southern China) last week, according to the latest update from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). The latest figures reflect an increase of 115 deaths and more than 1,700 new missing persons from the previous count on Nepalese soil alone.