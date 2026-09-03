/Zelensky fires top spy chiefs after SBU-GUR shootout rocks Kyiv

Chaos inside Ukraine's own security world — a shootout between SBU and military intelligence officers on the streets of Kyiv has left three wounded and forced President Zelensky into an emergency shake-up. He's sacked a senior SBU official and the deputy heads of both agencies, calling the clash "unacceptable." At the heart of it: a controversial detention that's sparked accusations of abduction. We break down what happened, who's been fired, and why this internal rift matters for Ukraine's war effort.