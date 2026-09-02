/Google’s AI search opt-out facing publisher scrutiny

European Union antitrust regulators are seeking detailed feedback from news and digital publishers regarding Google's proposed AI search opt-out mechanism. The European Commission distributed a detailed questionnaire to evaluate whether the option for publishers to exclude their content from AI Overviews without losing traditional search rankings resolves growing competition concerns. Publishers have raised significant complaints that Google's AI-generated summaries siphon critical referral web traffic and advertising revenue by answering user queries directly on search pages. With Google having accumulated over €10 billion in EU antitrust penalties, the feedback could influence formal charges against the tech giant.