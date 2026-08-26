/Scientists use specialised microbes to turn food waste into protein-rich cookies

Published: Aug 26, 2026, 23:05 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 23:05 IST
Scientists are exploring a novel way to tackle food waste and food security by using specialised microbes to transform otherwise inedible food materials into protein-rich ingredients. The approach could potentially turn low-value food by-products into nutritious snacks while reducing waste. Researchers are now looking at how microbial biotechnology can help create more sustainable food sources without relying entirely on conventional crops or animal protein.