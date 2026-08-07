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How Gen Z Could Turn India into an Economic Superpower with $3.4 Trillion Gold Treasure | GRATIVAS

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 22:46 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 22:46 IST
#Gravitas A new report says India's 3.4-trillion-dollar household gold treasure could become a powerful engine of economic growth, and Generation Z may be the generation that unlocks it. 

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