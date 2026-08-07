/South Africa's Garment Industry Faces Worker Shortage After Anti-Immigrant Protests

Published: Aug 07, 2026, 16:16 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 16:16 IST
South Africa's garment industry is facing a growing labour shortage after anti-immigrant protests prompted many migrant workers to leave the country. Factory owners in Newcastle say they have lost up to 19% of their workforce, while manufacturers warn that replacing skilled employees will take years. With falling orders, labour shortages, and financial pressures mounting, some factories now fear closure despite the country's high unemployment rate.