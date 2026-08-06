/Iran Warns Gulf States | Israel Strikes Lebanon as Hormuz Talks Continue | West Asia Crisis

West Asia remains on edge as Iran and Oman move closer to finalizing a Strait of Hormuz shipping agreement while tensions continue to rise across the region. Israel has launched fresh strikes on southern Lebanon, with the IDF citing Hezbollah ceasefire violations. At the same time, Iran has reportedly warned Gulf nations that their energy infrastructure could become targets if they fail to persuade the United States to halt military action. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has reportedly urged U.S. President Donald Trump to delay military action and prioritize diplomacy. Meanwhile, Washington continues to express frustration over stalled talks with Tehran, even as negotiations over maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz continue through Oman.