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92% of US adults don't go to a doctor as healthcare is too expensive

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 23:16 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 23:16 IST
A new survey reveals the staggering cost of healthcare that is forcing many Americans to delay treatment, skip appointments and even ration medicines.

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