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Israeli settler killed in West Bank shooting on Yom Kippur eve

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 10:50 IST | Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 10:50 IST
An Israeli settler was shot and killed near the Neve Tzuff (Halamish) settlement in the occupied West Bank on the eve of the Yom Kippur holiday. Following the drive-by shooting attack, Israeli forces tracked down and apprehended the wounded suspect, identified as Qadri Samara, inside a hospital in Ramallah where he was receiving medical treatment. The fatal incident triggered heightened military alert, road closures, and IDF operations across the central West Bank amidst escalating regional tensions.

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