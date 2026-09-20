/South Africa: Police investigating possible links between multiple tragic murders

Nine women have been found dead in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, over just two months, most in their 20s and 30s, some showing signs of sexual assault. Police are investigating possible links between the killings but haven't confirmed a serial connection. The deaths reignited nationwide anger, with memorial runs and protests honoring victims like Elizabeth Moselakgomo, who was killed while jogging. Protesters carried banners reading "Enough. Stop Femicide," demanding the basic right to live, run, and exist without fear.