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US: Early voting begins in Virginia, South Dakota & Minnesota
US: Early voting begins in Virginia, South Dakota & Minnesota
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 19, 2026, 13:05 IST
| Updated:
Sep 19, 2026, 13:05 IST
Early in-person voting has begun in Virginia, Minnesota and South Dakota ahead of this year’s U.S. midterm elections.
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