/Video: Man drags girlfriend on car’s bonnet in Lucknow after fight, runs her over; arrested

A woman trying to stop a car was dragged on its bonnet by her alleged ‘boyfriend’ after an argument and then run over near the Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow’s upscale locality of Gomtinagar Extension on Wednesday morning.

The accused, identified as Shahnawaz, has been arrested and the car seized, said police.

The woman, identified as Anamika, had confronted Shahnawaz after allegedly seeing him with another woman and learning that he had concealed his true identity from her.

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A video of the incident shows Anamika clinging to the bonnet of the car, which moves forward.

“Do whatever you want to... Stop the car,” Anamika is heard saying in the video. She is then seen falling off the side, after which the car runs her over. The woman suffered injuries in the incident before the car sped away.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the woman clinging to the bonnet of the moving car, and has since gone viral.

According to the preliminary investigation, Anamika and Shahnawaz had known each other for some time. Anamika alleged that she was in a relationship with him while he had introduced himself to her as ‘Yash Thakur’.

Anamika had allegedly been in a relationship with Shahnawaz and learned that he had arrived near Janeshwar Mishra Park in his Verna car with another woman on Wednesday morning. She then reached the spot and confronted him. A heated argument reportedly followed between the two, and when she tried to stop him from leaving in the car, he allegedly accelerated and hit her.

The video captures the moments that followed, with Anamika on the car’s bonnet as it moves forward.

Anamika is undergoing treatment at a hospital and has filed a written complaint against Shahnawaz, police said.

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the basis of the woman’s complaint.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident as well as Anamika’s allegation that Shahnawaz concealed his identity while they were in a relationship.

The police continue to establish the sequence of events leading up to the alleged attack.

Shahnawaz reportedly told police that Anamika had been following and harassing him for the past six to seven months and had also taken money from him.