/'Definitely feel bad for yourself': Kuldeep Yadav opens up on India Test snubs

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has spoken openly about being left out of India’s playing XI across formats, admitting that he feels disappointed when the team management does not consider him for a match. During Rahul Dravid’s tenure as India’s head coach from Nov 2021 to Jun 2024, Kuldeep played 60 matches across formats, averaging almost two appearances a month. Under Gautam Gambhir, however, he has featured in only 38 matches, around 1.5 games per month.

There have been several recent instances where the team management chose not to include Kuldeep. During the three-match ODI series against England, India went with four pacers instead of picking the spinner for the final game.

In the recent Test series against Sri Lanka, Kuldeep was left out after limited involvement in the first Test, with off-spinner Saransh Jain preferred for the second match. Jain failed to take a wicket in that game.

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“Sometimes you just have to go with the team combination or strategy, unfortunately or fortunately. Definitely you feel bad for yourself when you’re not playing, when you’re not part of the playing XI,” Kuldeep told talkSPORT.

“You want to play because when you are in the squad you want to play, but sometimes it doesn’t happen because of whatever the management thinks… Last year, I was hoping to get a chance in a few games, but it’s okay. Maybe next time,” he said.

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With limited opportunities for India, Kuldeep has explored other ways to get match practice. He played for Yorkshire in the County Championship and made a strong impact, taking 10 wickets in three matches at an average of 12.

“I personally feel it’s (English county experience) very good for batters and spinners. Obviously, you will see seaming conditions here and there, but you play here to get used to the challenges you face. You’re not going to face them back home because you grew up playing there and you know the conditions pretty well,” he said.