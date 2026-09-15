Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Dodgers beat Reds for playoff berth in bid for third consecutive World Series

Dodgers beat Reds for playoff berth in bid for third consecutive World Series

Prashant Talreja
By AFP
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 08:20 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 08:20 IST
Dodgers beat Reds for playoff berth in bid for third consecutive World Series

Dodgers beat Reds for playoff berth in bid for third consecutive World Series Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The Dodgers are currently in position for one of the National League's top-two seeds -- who receive first-round byes and hosting rights in the division series -- along with the Milwaukee Brewers, who are also assured of post-season action.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, seeking a third straight World Series crown, booked their playoff berth Monday with a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds. With a 91-59 record and 12 games remaining in the regular season, the Dodgers are now assured of at least a wild card series place, as they pursue a historic three-peat as MLB champions.

The Dodgers are currently in position for one of the National League's top-two seeds -- who receive first-round byes and hosting rights in the division series -- along with the Milwaukee Brewers, who are also assured of post-season action.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Over in the American League, the Tampa Bay Rays have already qualified.

The free-spending Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series and triumphed over the Toronto Blue Jays last year.

Having added outfielder Kyle Tucker in the off-season and two-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Tarik Skubal last month, the Dodgers are favorites to complete their hat-trick.

Trending Stories

They could become the first National League club to win the World Series three years in a row and the first since the Yankees from 1998-2000.

But reaching the playoffs for a 14th straight season has not been all plain sailing.

Having reached the All-Star break leading Arizona by 11.5 games in the NL West division -- by far the largest margin for any division leader -- the Dodgers suffered a slump in form.

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has been derailed by injuries, and is not expected to pitch again this season, while his batting form has also dipped.

But a recent season-best run of eight straight victories restored the Dodgers' substantial lead at the top of the NL West.

Their closest rivals for a top-two seed are the NL East's Atlanta Braves.

Kyle Tucker and Teoscar Hernandez each hit home runs in the Dodgers' comfortable Monday night victory in Cincinnati.

About the Author

AFP

AFP

AFP

...Read More

Trending Topics