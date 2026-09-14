A plane carrying a prominent figure crashed at Libya’s Misrata airport on Monday (Sep 14), according to Al Arabiya The report said that the airspace has been closed in the region. The identity of the prominent figure is not yet clear. Last year, Libyan army chief General Mohammed Ali Ahmed al-Haddad was killed in an aircraft crash in Turkey. The correspondent added that the airspace was closed following the crash.

Last year, Libyan army chief General Mohammed Ali Ahmed al-Haddad was killed in an aircraft crash in Turkey. Gen Mohammed Ali Ahmed al-Haddad was on board a Falcon 50 aircraft flying out of the Turkish capital, Ankara. He was killed along with four other military officials and three crew members. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that signal with the business jet was lost at 20:52 local time (17:52 GMT) - about 42 minutes after it took off from Ankara's airport. The Tripoli-bound jet had issued an emergency landing request before contact was lost. The aircraft's wreckage was later found south-west of Ankara, and its voice recorder and black box had been recovered.

On September 6, 2026, an Amazon Prime Air cargo flight operated by 21 Air overshot the runway at Miami International Airport (MIA), killing five people on the ground and injuring five others. Following the incident, Amazon officially suspended all operations with 21 Air on September 13, 2026, while federal investigations continue. There have been approximately 20 to 25 major fatal aviation accidents documented globally this year, resulting in more than 180 total fatalities.