At least two people were killed, and two others were critically injured after a small plane crashed in northwest Fresno in California on Saturday afternoon (local time). According to Fresno Fire Department, the aircraft crashed near Sierra Sky Park Airport on Blythe Avenue, and two people died in the crash, while two others were taken to a hospital in critical condition, the department said. The circumstances surrounding the crash remained unclear and a probe is underway.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Fresno Police Department, Fresno Fire Department, PG&E, Fresno County Sheriff's Office and North Central Fire Department.d. The response came as authorities worked at the crash site near the airport, with further details awaited from officials. Power was briefly disrupted for nearby residents following the crash, according to PG&E's outage map. The outage was subsequently restored.
In a statement, Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi said that it was a “rare and tragic situation in northwest Fresno.” "My immediate concern is for the survivors of this heart wrenching situation. At the appropriate time, my office will reach out and ensure they have what they need as they recover," he added. "I want to thank the first responders and City Manager Georgeanne White for responding to the scene and working to save lives. I ask our community to pray for this family who are going through something unimaginable."