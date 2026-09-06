At least two people were killed, and two others were critically injured after a small plane crashed in northwest Fresno in California on Saturday afternoon (local time). According to Fresno Fire Department, the aircraft crashed near Sierra Sky Park Airport on Blythe Avenue, and two people died in the crash, while two others were taken to a hospital in critical condition, the department said. The circumstances surrounding the crash remained unclear and a probe is underway.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Fresno Police Department, Fresno Fire Department, PG&E, Fresno County Sheriff's Office and North Central Fire Department.d. The response came as authorities worked at the crash site near the airport, with further details awaited from officials. Power was briefly disrupted for nearby residents following the crash, according to PG&E's outage map. The outage was subsequently restored.

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