/Liam Neeson sparks romance rumours after holding hands with Stella Stocker at TIFF 2026

Liam Neeson's appearance at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival has sparked romance speculation as the actor made an entry on the red carpet with actress Stella Stocker.

Liam Neeson sparks dating rumours

The 74-year-old actor and Stocker were seen holding hands while attending the premiere of Evil Genius at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto on September 12. At one point, Stocker was also reportedly spotted holding and lightly squeezing his arm as they posed for photographers.

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The duo coordinated their outfits for the occasion. Neeson chose a black shirt and leather jacket with blue jeans, while Stocker wore a sleeveless, floor-length black dress featuring a cowl neckline.

Their appearance together has sparked buzz because the two actors have previously worked together in the 2022 thriller Memory, in which she played Maya, a woman who has a one-night stand with Neeson’s character Alex.

They also appeared in Marlowe, which was released the same year. The two are set to reunite once again in The Mongoose, an upcoming action thriller expected to hit theatres on October 30.

Also Read: Pamela Anderson breaks silence on fake romance with Liam Neeson

Who is Stella Stocker?

She is a British actress and voiceover artist whose film credits include The Batman, Fury and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. Her exact age has not been disclosed, but she is said to be between 35 and 45 years old.

In The Mongoose, Neeson plays Ryan “Fang” Flanagan, a man caught up in a crime he did not commit. The story revolves around his attempt to evade law enforcement during a cross-country chase. Marisa Tomei is also part of the cast.

Also Read: Liam Neeson plans to retire form action movies by 2025

Liam Neeson’s past romance rumours

Neeson's latest dating rumour comes almost a year after he was linked with his The Naked Gun co-star Pamela Anderson.

She later confirmed that the two had been romantically involved for a brief period after filming the movie. Speaking on Watch What Happens Live in 2025, she said, “We were having fun. I adore Liam, but we are better friends, in full honesty.”

Previously, Neeson was married to actress Natasha Richardson. The couple married in 1994 and had two sons, Micheál and Daniel.