/Liam Neeson is dating his The Naked Gun co-star Pamela Anderson: Reports

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson have sparked romance rumours. The actors are currently promoting their upcoming film The Naked Gun but more than the film, their chemistry on and off camera is becoming a topic of discussion. The couple has created quite a stir on the internet with their cheeky red carpet antics and flirtatious interviews.

Liam and Pamela’s PDA on the red carpet

While rumours of the two dating have been circulating for a while, speculation reached new heights on Tuesday night as the two attended the New York premiere of Naked Gun and posed together for the media. The two were joined by their children- shared with their respective partners.

Liam’s sons, Michael and Daniel, joined their father for the premiere . Liam shared the two sons with his late wife Natasha Richardson. Pamela brought along her sons, Tommy Lee's, Brandon and Dylan.

The six painted a happy picture as they posed together, further fuelling the dating rumours.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson with their respective children Photograph: (AFP)

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Liam and Pamela playfully teased the cameras by pretending to kiss.

The light-hearted banter continued the following morning during an appearance on Today. Host Craig Melvin directly asked, “What’s the deal here? Are you two an item?” Rather than give a straight answer, the pair cracked jokes, pretending not to have heard the question.

Liam eventually offered a more thoughtful, if somewhat ambiguous, response: “I’d never met Pamela before. We met on set and we discovered a lovely, budding chemistry, as two actors,” he said. “It was like, ‘Oh, this is nice. Let’s not try to shape it. Let’s just allow it to unfold.’ And that’s what we’ve done,” he added.

Meanwhile, Craig commented, “We’re witnessing the early stages of a blossoming relationship and America’s loving it.”

New romance

Meanwhile, a source close to the film confirmed Liam and Pamela’s relationship to PEOPLE. "It's a budding romance in the early stages. It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other."

Neeson, 73, and Anderson, 58, are currently "enjoying each other's company," added the source. So far the duo has not officially confirmed their romance.

About The Naked Gun

In The Naked Gun, Neeson stars as Lieutenant Frank Drebin Jr, the son of Frank Drebin, originally portrayed by Leslie Nielsen in the classic Naked Gun films. Anderson takes on the role of his love interest, Beth. The Naked Gun is set to hit cinemas on August 1.