Are they dating? Pamela Anderson kisses Liam Neeson at The Naked Gun premiere amid romance rumours

What's brewing? Pamela Anderson and her co-star Liam Neeson recently attended the premiere of their upcoming movie, The Naked Gun. The pair looked great together, but it was their PDA moments that sparked dating rumours. Over the months, speculation about Anderson and Neeson's relationship has made headlines. However, the couple has yet to confirm anything. Still, their actions speak so much. Pamela and Liam walked the red carpet, holding hands as they kissed, waved, and posed for the camera.



Pamela Anderson kisses Liam Neeson



The rumoured couple stepped out to attend the London premiere of the Naked Gun. The appearance comes after Neeson confessed he's ''madly in love'' with her. The two appeared madly in love as the Taken star held Pamela close to her. She also kissed him on the cheek as both of them smiled.



For the premiere night, the Baywatch star looked stunning in a dark purple strapless dress by Rodarte. She styled her blonde hair in curls and opted for a dewy makeup look. To complete her ensemble, she accessorised with minimal jewellery, including a bracelet and earrings.

Neeson, meanwhile, wore a grey suit with a black shirt. The Irish actor was looking stunning.



Liam Neeson says he's ‘madly in love’ with Pamela Anderson.



In Oct 2024, Neeson, 72, made a bold confession about her co-star. In an interview with people, the actor said that he's “madly in love” with her.



Saying Pamella is “just terrific to work with,” he said, “With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her.”