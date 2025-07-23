Are they dating? Pamela Anderson kisses Liam Neeson at The Naked Gun premiere amid romance rumours

Are Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson dating? This question has been on many people's minds since the 72-year-old star revealed that he is madly in love with her. The recent PDA between Anderson and Neeson has given more fuel to the speculation about their relationship.
What's brewing? Pamela Anderson and her co-star Liam Neeson recently attended the premiere of their upcoming movie, The Naked Gun. The pair looked great together, but it was their PDA moments that sparked dating rumours. Over the months, speculation about Anderson and Neeson's relationship has made headlines. However, the couple has yet to confirm anything. Still, their actions speak so much. Pamela and Liam walked the red carpet, holding hands as they kissed, waved, and posed for the camera.
The rumoured couple stepped out to attend the London premiere of the Naked Gun. The appearance comes after Neeson confessed he's ''madly in love'' with her. The two appeared madly in love as the Taken star held Pamela close to her. She also kissed him on the cheek as both of them smiled.
For the premiere night, the Baywatch star looked stunning in a dark purple strapless dress by Rodarte. She styled her blonde hair in curls and opted for a dewy makeup look. To complete her ensemble, she accessorised with minimal jewellery, including a bracelet and earrings.
Neeson, meanwhile, wore a grey suit with a black shirt. The Irish actor was looking stunning.
In Oct 2024, Neeson, 72, made a bold confession about her co-star. In an interview with people, the actor said that he's “madly in love” with her.
Saying Pamella is “just terrific to work with,” he said, “With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her.”
“I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film,” Neeson said.