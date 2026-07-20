/Japan is selling a refrigerator to cool the human body for Rs 9 lakh. It is already a hit in Tokyo

As the world continues to heat up and temperatures soar, a Japanese company has come out with an innovative method to help humans survive this scenario. It has come out with a "human refrigerator" that can help people cope with extreme heat. Called the Do Hiemon Box, it is just like a refrigerator. One person can sit inside the booth to cool down their body, Soranews 23 reported. It has been developed by Japanese refrigeration and vending machine manufacturer SDRS. It is inspired by the refrigerated vending machines that are present throughout Japan.

It has a chair inside that sits one person. The booth maintains an interior temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, so it is already pre-cooled. The moment someone sits on the chair, air chilled at 5 degrees Celsius starts blowing towards the head, neck, shoulders and back. This provides instant relief to the person inside.

How the human refrigerator helps with physical symptoms of extreme heat

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the company, the person's body feels cooler within 5 minutes. Spending 10 minutes inside the booth rapidly decreases the body temperature, which can alleviate heat exhaustion symptoms. This feature makes it especially helpful for places where people are exposed to constant heat for longer periods of time, such as construction sites and other outdoor work.

The Do Hiemon Box is better than a typical spot air conditioner since it consumes roughly half the electricity. There are three airflow and cooling settings, and it automatically switches off after 20 minutes to help prevent overcooling. It is convenient to move around because of the wheels, and it needs no installation.