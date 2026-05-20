/Karoline Leavitt to be US Vice President when Usha Vance gives birth? JD Vance says...

US Vice President JD Vance brought humour to the White House briefing room on Tuesday (May 19) after joking that press secretary Karoline Leavitt should swap roles with him once his wife, Usha Vance, gives birth to their fourth child later this year. The exchange unfolded when Vance stepped behind the White House podium in Leavitt’s absence as she continues maternity leave after welcoming her second child earlier this month.

The light moment quickly gained attention online after political commentator Eric Daugherty posted the clip on X, joking that Vance agreed to handle the briefing on “ONE CONDITION.” As he opened the press briefing, Vance started by applauding Leavitt and sending his wishes to her family. “It’s cool to be here. I want to give a shout out, of course, to the person I am replacing today, Karoline Leavitt, who hopefully is at home enjoying some time with her beautiful kids,” Vance said.

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He then jokingly suggested that he and Leavitt had struck a deal before he agreed to temporarily fill in at the podium. "When Usha has our baby in July that SHE would be Vice President for a couple of weeks!" he said making the room erupt in laughter.

Karoline Leavitt welcomes baby daughter

Leavitt announced the birth of her daughter, Viviana, on May 1 and is currently on maternity leave. The 28-year-old White House press secretary and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, are also parents to their son Niko, who was born in July 2024. According to reports, Leavitt postponed the beginning of her maternity leave during a tense period following the attempted attack targeting President Donald Trump around the time of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. She formally stepped away from official duties toward the end of April. Leavitt also became the first serving White House press secretary to be pregnant while holding the position.

Usha and JD Vance preparing for fourth child