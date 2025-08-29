US Vice President JD Vance has expressed confidence in President Donald Trump’s health but affirmed his preparedness to assume the presidency if needed. In an interview with USA Today on Thursday (Aug 28), Vance said that the US president is in good shape and will do great things for the American people. However, he acknowledged the importance of readiness in the event of an unforeseen crisis. This comes amid health rumours surrounding Donald Trump and the latest bruise on his left hand. Vance is the third-youngest Vice President in US history.

“I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people…And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days,” Vance told USA Today.

The 41-year-old vice president, who has been in office for just over six months, emphasised that while such a scenario is unlikely, the responsibilities of his role demand constant vigilance. His remarks come amid increased public interest in the administration’s continuity plan, especially as Trump continues to face intense political scrutiny and public appearances. Vance’s comments were framed as both a show of loyalty and assurance that the executive branch would remain stable, no matter the circumstance. The vice president's readiness underscores the administration’s effort to project confidence in its leadership structure.

Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency

Last month, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a blood circulation issue. Leavitt described this as common among individuals over the age of 70. Her statement came after the media reported on Trump's swollen ankles. About the bruise on Trump's hand, Leavitt said it was assessed to be “minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin” as a preventative heart-health measure.

The US president had undergone a health test back in April this year. According to that report, Trump is in "excellent cognitive and physical health" and had "excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function." In the first annual check-up of his second presidential term, Trump was also found to have scarring “on the right ear from a gunshot wound” due to an assassination attempt last July.

At 78, Trump is the oldest president to take office. Rumours about his health have been constantly floating after he took office in January this year. She emphasised that the tests showed “no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.” “I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the president’s hand and also swelling in the president’s legs. In the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician ... all results were within normal limits,” Leavitt said.