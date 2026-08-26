/Lunar eclipse 2026: India timings, places to see and more. August Blood moon factsheet

A dramatic partial lunar eclipse on August 27 will see almost 96 per cent of the Moon hidden behind Earth's shadow. The eclipse is occurring during daytime, which means it will not be visible in India. The lunar surface will appear reddish-orange with only a sliver of it illuminated by the Sun. The lunar eclipse will be visible from North and South America, Europe and Africa. The eclipse will begin at 9:23 pm ET when the Moon enters Earth's outer shadow.

Lunar eclipse timings



The partial phase will occur at 10:33 p.m. ET. At this point, Earth's dark umbral shadow will start creeping across the lunar surface. The eclipse will peak at 12:12 a.m. ET, when 96.2 per cent of the Moon will be in Earth's shadow. Partiality will end at 1:51 am ET, and the penumbral eclipse will conclude at 3:01 am ET. The entire eclipse will last about five hours.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Best places to see the lunar eclipse



The lunar eclipse will be best visible to people in North and South America. Europeans will be able to catch the eclipse in the early morning hours of August 28. The moon will set while the partial eclipse is still going on. Londoners can catch the maximum eclipse at 5:12 am BST.

In Africa, Egypt will witness about 93 per cent of the Moon covered at its peak. The penumbral phase will begin at 4:24 am local time, with the partial eclipse starting at 5:34 am. Peak visibility occurs in Cairo at around 6:29 am just as the sun rises.

Watch Saturn alongside the eclipse



Saturn will be close to the Moon on this night. Venus will also be visible and shine brightly soon after sunset in the southwest.

Why is the eclipse moon red?



The Moon appears red because of Earth's atmosphere, which filters and bends the sunlight. This phenomenon only allows red light, with the longest wavelength, to pass through the atmosphere. It refracts towards the moon, giving it a rusty orange glow.

Lunar eclipse August 2026: Will it be visible from India?