/‘Fake news’: MEA rejects report claiming India sought defence pact with Israel after Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey deal

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday (August 07) rejected reports claiming that India had approached Israel for a defence pact in response to the newly formed Pakistan-Saudi Arabia-Turkey security framework.

The claim first appeared in Turkish media outlet Straturka and later spread across social media. The report, citing unnamed Pakistani sources, claimed that New Delhi had started discussions with Tel Aviv for a defence agreement to counter the trilateral security arrangement.

The MEA Fact Check unit dismissed the report as fake news and shared a screenshot of the article on social media.

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"We caution against such malicious posts on social media platforms which use AI to create fake content!" the MEA Fact Check wing said in a post on X.

The claim emerged after Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey signed the "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement". The pact seeks to strengthen military coordination and joint security among the three countries.

Pakistan's foreign ministry said the agreement aims to strengthen collective deterrence. It also stated that "any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all."

The agreement also includes wider defence cooperation across several areas.

The MEA said on Friday that India was closely monitoring developments related to the trilateral agreement. Addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "This is also a development that we are closely following, and we shall keep you updated."

Netanyahu says India, Israel ties will strengthen

Amid the reports about an alleged India-Israel defence pact, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said India and Israel would continue to strengthen their relationship.

Netanyahu made the remarks in a post on X while resharing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post about a phone conversation between the two leaders on Thursday.

The conversation focused on strengthening the Special Strategic Partnership between India and Israel and discussing the situation in West Asia.

"Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Together we continue to strengthen the bond between Israel and India," Netanyahu said.

PM Modi and Netanyahu spoke by phone on Thursday to review and further strengthen bilateral ties. The two leaders discussed deeper cooperation across several sectors and regional developments.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal gave details of the conversation during the biweekly press briefing in New Delhi on Friday. Jaiswal said the Israeli side initiated the call and Prime Minister Modi received it.