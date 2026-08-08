/Uttarakhand young innovator builds India's own flying vehicle, conducts first test flight: WATCH

A youth from Almora district of Uttarakhand has successfully tested an electric flying vehicle, HAPIDA SKYNeX prototype, showcasing a homegrown alternative to conventional transport powered entirely by electricity. The prototype, HAPIDA SKYNeX, has been developed by Ravi Tamta from Kaflikhan village near the famous Jageshwar Dham.

It is an electric personal flying vehicle developed by his startup, Hapida Sky Private Limited, which has successfully completed a prototype flight, marking the first major milestone after years of research and development. The technology has brought the vision of personal air mobility closer to reality.

The HAPIDA SKYNeX is a fully electric flying vehicle that is quite different from conventional flying machines that rely heavily on aviation fuel or experimental vehicles exploring ethanol-based propulsion. The prototype is an environmentally friendly alternative with zero tailpipe emissions.

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After the successful flight test, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Civil Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Friday (July 7) congratulated young innovator Ravi Tamta.

The next-generation aerial mobility solutions

The project focused on providing safe, affordable and sustainable personal air transportation in India with a successful demonstration highlighting the growing Indian startups' capabilities in developing advanced mobility technologies. Experts say the state's rugged Himalayan terrain makes it well-suited as a testing ground for next-generation aerial mobility solutions capable of overcoming the constraints of road connectivity.



With further development, electric personal flying vehicles could serve purposes well beyond urban transport. They could enhance connectivity to remote Himalayan villages, aid disaster relief and emergency response during landslides and floods, and enable quicker access to isolated areas where road infrastructure remains limited.

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