/Fact Check: Did Obama spend $376 million to build a basketball court at the White House?

Amid uproar over US President Donald Trump's ordered razing of the White House East Wing to make way for a $300 million ballroom, some social media users are claiming that former president Barack Obama did something similar. Claims online suggest that Obama squandered a whopping $376 million worth of taxpayer money to build a basketball court in the complex. How true is this claim? Where is the basketball court supposedly worth more than Trump's gold-speckled fancy ballroom? WION brings a fact check.

Obama's alleged $376 million basketball court

Reports suggest that during a 2009 renovation of the White House tennis court set up in the 1950s by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Obama ordered that basketball hoops and court markings be added to it. The basketball court was not a new installation but rather a mere addition to an existing structure.

Where is it? The White House basketball court is located on the South Lawn of the White House.

How much did the Obama basketball court renovation cost?

While the exact amount spent on the basketball court has not been disclosed, reports suggest that it was likely privately funded. It must be noted that even if the project was completed using taxpayer money, the $376 million price tag seems a bit exaggerated. According to Angi (formerly Angie's list) an American home services website, an outdoor full court of size 94x50ft costs between $17,000 to $76,000 on average, much below the excessive figure being shared on social media.

According to the Obama White House archives, “Shortly after taking office, President Obama had the White House tennis court adapted so it could be used for both tennis and basketball.” The statement implies that the renovation was an adjustment and not a lavish state project.

Why is the claim being shared now?

The claim is gaining prominence on social media amid uproar over Trump's giant new $300 million ballroom. This massive project, as per a list of donors released by the White House, is being funded by the likes of Apple, Google, and Meta. Nevertheless, the destruction of part of a world-famous landmark, a more widespread demolition than Trump previously revealed, has sparked anger.