/Rubio on Modi-Pezeshkian meeting: 'No country should help Iran evade sanctions'

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued a veiled warning India and other countries against helping Tehran generate revenue or bypass American sanctions. Rubio made the remarks during an interview with Brian Kilmeade on The Brian Kilmeade Show. He was asked about Modi's meeting with Pezeshkian and whether New Delhi was looking to establish a new trade arrangement with Tehran.

"Well, I don't think there's a trade deal between India and Iran," Rubio said, while acknowledging that countries have the sovereign right to shape their foreign policies and maintain diplomatic relations with Iran. However, Rubio said Washington would take action against countries that assist Tehran in circumventing US sanctions or create financial mechanisms that allow Iran to generate revenue.

The warning comes as the Trump administration intensifies its economic pressure campaign against Iran. Washington has cautioned countries and businesses continuing commercial dealings with Tehran that they could face secondary sanctions.

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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced what he called "Operation Economic Outcast" on August 24, describing the campaign as an "economic D-Day" aimed at cutting off Iran's remaining economic lifelines.

Rubio's veiled warning to India and other countries

Rubio said the US was aware that several countries maintain diplomatic and other forms of contact with Iran. He noted that Washington itself has engaged with Iranian representatives during previous negotiations and discussions. "I mean, we've met with elements of the Iranian regime as well, in terms of some of these discussions that have occurred and there's been contact with them," he said.

At the same time, Rubio distinguished between maintaining diplomatic relations with Tehran and undertaking economic activities that Washington believes could undermine its sanctions regime. "I think what ultimately happens though is, and the President's been very clear - is no country should be helping Iran evade sanctions. No country should be out there helping them create mechanisms by which they can generate revenue that they will then use to sponsor terrorism and try to build a nuclear weapon," Rubio said. "And if countries decide to do that, then we're going to have to sanction them too," he said.

Modi-Pezeshkian meeting in Bishkek

Rubio's comments came shortly after Modi met Pezeshkian during the SCO summit in Bishkek. The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen India-Iran relations, including expanding and diversifying bilateral trade. They also exchanged views on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, regional tensions and the safety of commercial shipping and seafarers.

"Met President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening India's long standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors. We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come. We had a discussion on the prevailing situation in the region. India will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace," PM Modi said in a social media post. According to India's Ministry of External Affairs, Modi expressed concern over the escalation of tensions in West Asia and reiterated India's longstanding position that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

The safety of commercial vessels was also a key issue during the meeting. With the regional conflict affecting maritime traffic, Modi stressed the importance of protecting freedom of navigation and international commerce. "Calling for safeguarding the freedom of navigation and commerce, he emphasised that civilians and civilian infrastructure, including commercial shipping and seafarers must not be harmed under any circumstances," the ministry said.

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Pezeshkian seeks India's diplomatic support

Pezeshkian, meanwhile, thanked India for its support and cooperation and called on New Delhi to use its diplomatic relationships to contribute to easing tensions in West Asia, according to an Iranian readout of the meeting. "From the very beginning of our administration, our efforts have been focused on ensuring peace and security and resolving issues through dialogue and negotiations," Pezeshkian said.

The Iranian president criticised Washington's approach towards Tehran, arguing that the US had opted for confrontation rather than diplomacy. "Unfortunately, instead of making use of diplomatic mechanisms, the Americans have chosen the path of war, insecurity and imposing their will through force," he said. Pezeshkian said Iran did not want war and maintained that Tehran's priority was protecting its people while creating the conditions necessary for peace and regional stability. "The Islamic Republic of Iran has remained committed to the obligations it has undertaken within the framework of the agreements, but unfortunately, the American side has failed to fulfill its commitments," he said.

Iran rejects US sanctions pressure