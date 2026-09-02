/Husband uses secret camera to record wife’s affair, wins divorce case, ends up in jail for spying

A Taiwanese man used a camera from a robot vacuum cleaner to spy on his unfaithful wife. The footage from the robocam won him roughly 500,000 Taiwanese dollars ($19,000) in his lawsuit against his wife in the divorce case. But soon she sued him back since he secretly recorded her without consent; the courts ruled in favour of her, granting her 30 per cent or 150,000 TWD of the proceeds, along with a five-month sentence in prison for the husband.

The couple took the vows in 2021 and used to live with their parents, while also spending time at another holiday property. During a stay there in 2023, the husband came across a used toothbrush in their bathroom, sparking suspicion of infidelity. He confirmed his suspicion from the CCTV footage from a parking garage. He saw another man driving his wife home and hypothesised she was cheating on him.

Three months later, the husband, while being at his parents' home, logged on to the home's smart robot vacuum mobile app to use the device's audio function to speak with her wife. He accidentally opened the live video stream instead. He saw his wife and her lover in intimate scenes.

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The lover was the man he previously identified. She was changing her clothes, getting into bed with her lover, walking around naked, while he comfortably sank into the sofa. He recorded the whole ordeal and brought the entire thing to use as evidence in a lawsuit that he brought shortly after.

In Taiwan, cheating is not a criminal offence, but infringing on someone's marital rights is, since it is a breach of contract. The man sought 2 million TWD, or roughly $63,000. He used the footage to prove his wife's infidelity, and the judge ruled in his favour.

There was ample evidence for a counter-lawsuit; she argued that the sensor and light were not enough to indicate she was being filmed. The man argued that the court already admitted it as evidence, so it could not be deemed illegal material. The court rejected his defence on the basis of invading his wife's privacy; hence, it was obtained via illegal means. Recording someone without their consent is illegal, and individual rights outweigh marital duties. He was fined 150,000 TWD and sentenced to five months' prison.