Iran war reshapes global LPG trade

The military conflict involving Iran has triggered a dramatic restructuring of the global liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market. Critical shipping disruptions along the Strait of Hormuz—the vital transit corridor for West Asian energy exports—have forced major Asian economies to secure alternative cooking gas and industrial fuel supplies. The United States has emerged as the principal beneficiary of this trade shift, as American LPG shipments surge toward energy-hungry markets in India and China to fill the supply gap created by Middle Eastern geopolitical turmoil.