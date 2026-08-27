/DOJ, FBI bust china-linked cyber network accused of targeting U.S. Agencies

The U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI have seized domains linked to QScan and QTRouter, two platforms allegedly used by a China-linked hacking group to target critical American infrastructure and government agencies. According to U.S. prosecutors, the group known as QTFY operated as a "hackers-for-hire" network and allegedly worked with Chinese state entities. The alleged victims include NASA, the Federal Reserve, the Department of Energy, the Department of Justice, the National Institutes of Health, and the U.S. Senate. China has previously denied accusations of state-sponsored cyber espionage.