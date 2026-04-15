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European-Led NATO in Planning if Trump Pulls Out

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Apr 15, 2026, 23:15 IST | Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 23:15 IST
#Gravitas Amid repeated threats by U.S. President Donald Trump of pulling out of the alliance, European countries are reportedly fast-tracking a contingency plan to set up a Europe-led NATO.

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