/US-Iran War | Report: Russia provided targeting, tech support to Iran

Published: Jul 23, 2026, 20:12 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 20:12 IST
Reports suggesting a possible Russian role in helping Iran identify targets linked to CIA facilities in the Gulf are drawing attention in Washington. According to emerging claims, U.S. investigators are examining whether intelligence support or targeting information may have played a role in recent attacks. The allegations remain under scrutiny, but the development has added a new dimension to the already tense geopolitical confrontation involving the United States, Iran and Russia.