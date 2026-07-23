/Iran Attacks US Bases | PM Modi's Fast-Track Courts | Europe Wildfires | Korea Election Raid

Global tensions continue to escalate as Iran claims attacks on multiple US military bases in Kuwait and Jordan following American strikes. The UK has temporarily withdrawn diplomatic staff from Iran, while Russia has warned the United States against continuing arms supplies to Ukraine. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces fast-track courts for paper leak cases, promising strict action amid nationwide student protests. South Korean investigators raid the election commission over alleged voter turnout manipulation, while devastating wildfires continue across Italy, France, and Spain. Meanwhile, economists expect the Bank of Japan to delay any interest rate hike until December as global economic uncertainty persists. Watch the full report for the latest international headlines, geopolitical developments, business updates, and breaking world news.