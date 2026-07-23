/US hits Iran for 12th night | Trump says Iran not ready for deal | Houthis strike Saudi tankers

The Middle East conflict has entered another dangerous phase as the United States launched its 12th consecutive night of strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure. President Donald Trump declared that Iran is "not ready to make a deal," while insisting Tehran will eventually agree under mounting military pressure. Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for attacks on Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, intensifying fears over global shipping routes and energy security. Kuwait reported intercepting hostile drones, while the US House approved a $95 billion budget package supporting operations linked to the Iran conflict. The United States and Saudi Arabia also signed a landmark civil nuclear cooperation agreement. In South America, mass protests erupted in Argentina against President Javier Milei's austerity measures, while Tesla missed Wall Street expectations despite billion-dollar profits.