/Argentina Package Bomb Blast Injures 3: Building Evacuated

Published: Feb 21, 2026, 16:00 IST | Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 16:00 IST
At least three people were injured after a suspected package bomb exploded inside a building in Argentina, prompting an immediate evacuation of the premises.
Emergency responders rushed to the scene as authorities sealed off the area and launched an investigation into the source and motive behind the blast.
Officials are working to determine whether the incident was targeted or part of a wider threat. Security has been heightened as forensic teams examine the scene.