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'Jana Nayagan': H. Vinoth hints 'Jana Nayagan' may not be Vijay's final film

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 20:12 IST | Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 20:12 IST
Director H. Vinoth has hinted that Jana Nayagan may not be Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's final film after all, raising hopes among fans ahead of its theatrical release on July 23.

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