/Video shows cargo ship that left India sinking in Strait of Hormuz, link with war unclear

A cargo ship sank in the Strait of Hormuz on July 14 amid the resumption of hostilities between Iran and the United States. A video released by Iran's Fars news agency shows the vessel with the name "Luni" etched on the hull going down. The ship had departed from India and was going to a port in the United Arab Emirates, according to MarineTraffic data. However, unlike some claims doing the rounds, the sinking is supposedly not linked to the ongoing war. The Iranian news agency reported that the ship collided with another vessel, which led to the sinking.

The cargo ship soon filled with water, following which an emergency evacuation was carried out. According to reports, 23 crew members were rescued and taken to Qeshm Island on the southern coast. The circumstances surrounding the collision have not been revealed, nor has the other vessel involved in the collision been identified. The ship that went down was sailing under the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Data placed the last recorded position of the vessel near the Strait of Hormuz at 2 pm IST, after it entered the area from the Gulf of Oman.

Video of cargo ship sinking in Strait of Hormuz

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Iran war resumes

The incident happened on the same day the United States announced a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports and coastal areas. Fresh strikes were launched by the US CENTCOM, following which Iran responded with attacks on US bases in allied countries. United States struck Iranian missile and radar sites along the Persian Gulf on Tuesday, defending the action by saying that the aim was to reduce Tehran’s ability to strike commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.