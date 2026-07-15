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Video shows cargo ship that left India sinking in Strait of Hormuz, link with war unclear

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 14:58 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 14:58 IST
Video shows cargo ship that left India sinking in Strait of Hormuz, link with war unclear

Cargo ship sank in the Strait of Hormuz and 23 crew members were rescued. Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

A ship sank in the Strait of Hormuz on July 14, triggering theories about what had happened. However, according to the Fars news agency, there might not be a link with the war. Maritime data shows the vessel left India and was bound for the United Arab Emirates.

A cargo ship sank in the Strait of Hormuz on July 14 amid the resumption of hostilities between Iran and the United States. A video released by Iran's Fars news agency shows the vessel with the name "Luni" etched on the hull going down. The ship had departed from India and was going to a port in the United Arab Emirates, according to MarineTraffic data. However, unlike some claims doing the rounds, the sinking is supposedly not linked to the ongoing war. The Iranian news agency reported that the ship collided with another vessel, which led to the sinking.

The cargo ship soon filled with water, following which an emergency evacuation was carried out. According to reports, 23 crew members were rescued and taken to Qeshm Island on the southern coast. The circumstances surrounding the collision have not been revealed, nor has the other vessel involved in the collision been identified. The ship that went down was sailing under the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Data placed the last recorded position of the vessel near the Strait of Hormuz at 2 pm IST, after it entered the area from the Gulf of Oman.

Video of cargo ship sinking in Strait of Hormuz

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Iran war resumes

The incident happened on the same day the United States announced a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports and coastal areas. Fresh strikes were launched by the US CENTCOM, following which Iran responded with attacks on US bases in allied countries. United States struck Iranian missile and radar sites along the Persian Gulf on Tuesday, defending the action by saying that the aim was to reduce Tehran’s ability to strike commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The MoU signed by the two countries last month has now collapsed. On July 8, 2026, US President Donald Trump declared that the landmark interim peace agreement was "over" following a series of acute maritime violations in the Persian Gulf. A total naval blockade was reinstated on July 14 on all Iranian ports and coastal areas, targeting any non-compliant vessels attempting to enter or depart.

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

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