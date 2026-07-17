/Israel-Saudi peace deal back in focus | Arab leaders raise concerns over Netanyahu

Israeli media reports claim several Arab leaders have privately urged US President Donald Trump to reconsider his support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reportedly viewing Netanyahu's government as an obstacle to broader Middle East diplomatic efforts. The reports come as discussions continue over Trump's regional plans and Israel's upcoming elections. Meanwhile, Israeli President Isaac Herzog has called for progress on normalising ties with Saudi Arabia, expressing hope for closer relations with Riyadh. Saudi Arabia had paused normalisation talks with Israel following the Gaza war and has maintained that any agreement depends on progress toward establishing an independent Palestinian state.