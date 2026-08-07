/Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Defends Karnataka Talks Over Cauvery Dispute, Clashes With Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has defended his proposal for direct talks with Karnataka over the Cauvery water dispute, saying he is prepared to face "humiliation" if dialogue helps safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests. The remarks came during a heated exchange in the Tamil Nadu Assembly with Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin over the contentious Mekedatu dam project. Udhayanidhi questioned Vijay's decision to engage directly with Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and asked whether an all-party meeting would be convened on the issue. Vijay responded by asserting that his government would never compromise on Tamil Nadu's rights over Cauvery waters and urged political parties not to politicize the long-standing interstate dispute. The confrontation marks the first direct face-off between the two leaders since Udhayanidhi Stalin's arrest over his controversial remarks against actor Trisha.