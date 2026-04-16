/Sudan Civil War: UN Warns of Regional Spillover, 700 Killed in Drone Strikes

Published: Apr 16, 2026, 12:30 IST | Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 12:30 IST
Sudan’s devastating civil war has entered its fourth year, with no clear end in sight. The United Nations has raised alarm over the growing risk of regional instability, as violence intensifies across the country. Nearly 700 people have reportedly been killed in drone strikes since January alone, underscoring the scale of the crisis. Millions remain affected, as humanitarian conditions worsen and fears of a wider conflict continue to grow.