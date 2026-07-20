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Japanese defence officials launch X accounts; move aims to counter China's cognitive warfare

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 09:42 IST | Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 09:42 IST
Senior officials from Japan’s Ministry of Defense and Self-Defense Forces have launched personal X (formerly Twitter) accounts to combat what Tokyo identifies as China’s "cognitive warfare".

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