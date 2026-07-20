/CJP protest: Delhi police warn of legal action for unauthorised marches

The Delhi Police has issued a stern warning that no permission has been sought or granted for the "Chalo Sansad" (March to Parliament) rally organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on July 20, 2026. Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) across the New Delhi district, strictly banning marches, processions, and assemblies of five or more people outside the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar.