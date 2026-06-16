/VIDEO | Rape, religious conversion, blackmail: Wife of Air Force official makes serious allegations on former classmate

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped and forced into religious conversion in Madhya Pradesh's Nagpur. The woman, reportedly the wife of an Air Force personnel, accused her classmate and his associates of blackmailing her and using black magic. Police have nabbed two men, including the main accused, Ayaaz Madare and his 30-year-old associate Ameen Sheikh.

Officials are also looking for an Islamic cleric who was allegedly involved in the conversion.

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A video has gone viral, which showed the 24-year-old woman crying and pleading with the accused to let her go. The accused was allegedly her former classmate. As per reports, the 26-year-old man, Madare, was chanting religious verses and was blowing on her.

How did the incident unfold?

In February 2025, Ayyaz allegedly contacted the woman while looking for a plot. He asked her to meet him in a hotel on Wardha Road. The woman claimed he served her juice, which was allegedly laced with an intoxicating substance. She claimed that after she lost her consciousness, he raped her. She added that Ayyaz also recorded videos and photos of the act.

Furthermore, he blackmailed her using the videos and photos she recorded and demanded an extortion of ₹3,09 lakh from her.