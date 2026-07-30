/Delhi Consumer Court fines Indian Railways Rs 25,000 for making RAC passengers share one blanket

A Delhi Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has fined the Indian Railways Rs 25,000 for deficiency in service for providing one blanket to two unrelated travellers. The commission has directed the amount to be paid as compensation and litigation costs to an RAC passenger after he filed a complaint alleging mental harassment and physical inconvenience.



President Monika Aggarwal Srivastava and Members Rajender Dhar and Ritu Garodia noted that the government circular in 2009 clearly states that a blanket and bedsheet may be given to RAC passengers because the charges of bedroll are included in the fare. “The Railways provided one blanket to two completely unrelated passengers in violation of the circular dated 23.09.2009. Thereafter, the Railways imposed a Rs 1,000 penalty on the linen contractor, but failed to inform the complainant about the same or provide compensation to the passenger. Even in the reply filed before this Commission, Railways are silent about this penalty,” the July 10 order said.



The order added, “Moreover, OP has not placed on record any proof that a separate bedroll was provided to the complainant. Hence, we find OP guilty of deficiency in service and direct OP to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental harassment and physical inconveniences. We also award a cost of Rs 5,000 to be paid towards litigation expenses.”

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The complainant had booked a ticket from Prayagraj to Delhi on October 25, 2022, for a journey scheduled on October 28, 2022. He explained that he was assigned a shared seat with another passenger under the same RAC ticket. According to his allegations, the attendant provided only a single blanket, one pillow, and two bedsheets to be shared between both passengers throughout the entire trip.



He claimed the journey became difficult to manage since the two strangers had to share just one blanket. He further alleged that napkins weren't provided to any passengers, and when he requested a separate blanket and pillow from the attendant, he was told, “This is the rule that for one seat, one blanket, one pillow and 2 bedsheets are only provided.”



The man added that he subsequently posted about the issue on Twitter and received a response from Railways Services asking him to share his PNR. After providing all the necessary details to them, the attendant handed him a towel; however, no extra blanket, bed sheet and pillow were provided.

How was the complaint proceeded?

Later, he asked the travelling ticket examiner (TTE) to provide the complaint book, but he refused. In the meantime, the complainant received his response on Twitter from the Railways confirming that his issue would be resolved by the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Prayagraj. He filed a written complaint from New Delhi Railway Station on October 29, 2022, and received a letter six months later. The letter informed him that his complaint had been forwarded to the DRM ALD.



The complainant also filed an RTI seeking answers but received no response, and sought Rs 20 lakh in compensation. Northern Railways contested the commission's territorial jurisdiction, arguing the matter didn't pertain to Delhi, while maintaining that bedrolls are provided as per standard rules, with extra blankets given based on demand and availability. It stated the dispute was under examination with the concerned NC Railway, Allahabad, and that on-board linen services are contracted out.