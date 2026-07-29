/'There is no Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan-occupied Kashmir': Indian Embassy in US calls out 'misleading' NYT headline

The Indian Embassy in the United States on Wednesday objected to a headline published by The New York Times, saying it incorrectly referred to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as "Pakistani Kashmir".

In a post on X, the embassy called the headline "misleading and incorrect" and asserted that “there is no Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.”

"The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Pakistan has illegally occupied parts of these territories and is now using violence against the occupied people," the embassy said.

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The response came after The New York Times published a report on violent clashes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where protests have continued since last month over 12 contentious seats in the region's legislative assembly.

The report, citing local officials and independent estimates, said at least 30 people, including protesters, law enforcement personnel and bystanders, had died in clashes since early June. The latest violence took place on Monday.

India on Tuesday also criticised the legislative assembly elections in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, calling the exercise a "cosmetic" attempt by Islamabad to legitimise its "illegal occupation" of the region.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks during a regular media briefing while referring to the ongoing protests in PoJK. He said the demonstrations reflected widespread public dissatisfaction over governance and economic conditions.

The region has witnessed a 52-day protest movement, with demonstrators demanding the release of detainees, withdrawal of cases against protesters and acceptance of their broader demands.

Meanwhile, the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a group banned by the so-called government in PoK, also alleged rigging in seven constituencies. The group claimed that the number of deaths from crackdowns had reached 67 between June 5 and July 28.