/Pentagon Faces Backlash Over US Iran War Casualty Records | Trump Administration Under Fire

The Trump administration is facing growing scrutiny over the handling of US military casualty records linked to the Iran war. A reported discrepancy on the Pentagon’s casualty website has triggered criticism from lawmakers, military analysts, and opponents who accuse officials of changing classifications to reduce the visible impact of American losses. According to reports, four recent US military deaths temporarily disappeared from the Defense Department’s casualty reporting website. When they returned, they were listed under a different category called “Overseas Operations” instead of Operation Epic Fury.