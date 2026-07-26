/PM Modi Announces Exam Reform Task Force | Iran Tanker Blast | Ukraine War | Houthi Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a high-level task force led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to recommend reforms for India's examination system. The panel will submit recommendations aimed at strengthening transparency and efficiency in national exams. Meanwhile, global tensions continue to rise. An oil tanker reportedly exploded in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting a sea mine, while Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed to have downed a Saudi drone. Lebanon accused Israel of obstructing troop deployment in the south, and the UN chief called for the immediate removal of sanctions on Syria. Ukraine and Russia exchanged fresh attacks, Romania summoned Russia's ambassador after shooting down another drone, China witnessed deadly flash floods, and Australia vowed to challenge proposed US tariffs.