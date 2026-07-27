/Video: Grain vessel struck by Russian cruise missiles sinks 7 days after the attack that killed 10

A ship transporting grain sank in the Black Sea days after being struck by Russian missiles, Ukraine's Sea Ports Authority (USPA) said. The civilian cargo ship was hit near Odesa on July 19. USPA said that the Golden Leo "sustained significant damage to its hull and superstructure" from the Russian attack, following which it sank. The vessel was sailing under the Guinea-Bissau flag and was owned by a Turkish company. Visuals on social media show the ship moments before it went down.

The cargo ship was hit by three Russian Kh-59/Kh-69 cruise missiles as it was leaving Ukraine's maritime corridor with a cargo of grain. The Russian attack on July 19 left 10 people dead, USPA earlier said. The missiles struck the starboard side of the vessel's superstructure, sparking a fire on board. The fire was brought under control following a night-long operation in which eight people were rescued. Ten people, including a Ukrainian maritime pilot, couldn't be saved.

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"At the time of the sinking, there was no crew on board. We recall that after the attack, eight crew members were evacuated during a search and rescue operation. Unfortunately, nine crew members and a Ukrainian pilot were killed as a result of the attack," USPA reported.

Ship attacked by Russia in Black Sea sinks

Ukraine slams Russia for attacking a ship carrying food

The International Maritime Organization and the shipowner have been informed about the sinking, Ports Authority said. Ukraine slammed Russia for targeting a ship carrying food supplies. "By attacking commercial vessels, Russia is grossly violating the norms of international maritime law, the principles of freedom of navigation, and creating a direct threat to the lives of seafarers. This also jeopardises the stability of international maritime transport and global food security," USPA said.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said that the attack shows that the enemy is "deliberately targeting civilian shipping, endangering human lives and the safety of maritime transport," calling it "proof of the terrorist nature of the aggressor country."