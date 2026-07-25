/Russian strike on Kyiv drone expo kills 10, injures around 100. This is what we know

At least 15 people were killed in Russian attacks across Ukraine on Friday (July 24), including 10 people who died after ballistic missiles struck a drone technology exhibition near Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media that around 100 people were injured in the daytime attack on the exhibition, which was attended by leading figures from Ukraine's defence industry. He said the strike was under investigation.

Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuri Ihnat told Ukrainian television that Russia fired three ballistic missiles at the venue, with only one intercepted by air defences. Russia acknowledged carrying out the strike. The Russian Defence Ministry said it had used "high-precision long-range weapons" to target a site where drones intended for attacks on civilian targets in Russia were allegedly being demonstrated.

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The ministry claimed that drone manufacturers, representatives of Ukraine's drone forces and security services involved in planning and conducting strikes on Russian territory were present at the event. Ukraine has not publicly responded to those specific claims.

The attack also sparked concerns over the safety of Defence Ministry adviser Serhiy Beskrestnov, known as Flash, and Lyuba Shypovych, a technology developer involved in supporting the Ukrainian military. Both later confirmed on social media that they were unharmed. Beskrestnov said he had decided not to attend the event because of security concerns.

Separately, five people were killed in the eastern city of Sloviansk after Russian glide bomb strikes, bringing the nationwide death toll to at least 15. Later on Friday, Zelensky said Ukrainian intelligence had warned that Russia could launch another large-scale missile strike "today" or "within the next 48 hours".

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces carried out an overnight strike deep inside Russian territory, killing six people and injuring 26 in the city of Kirov, located more than 1,000 kilometres from the front line, according to Russian authorities. Ukraine also targeted warehouses belonging to Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer.